Carthage continues to expand educational programs

Integrating regionallySecond, Carthage is reaching more people in more places. We know that education is not only about students, but families, and that excellence should not mean exclusion. So we decided the time was right to take a leadership position in addressing higher education costs.

Carthage is proud to be the first institution in Wisconsin to undertake a significant tuition reset. Over four years, the average family at Carthage pays in tuition what the average family paid 10 years ago. We are thrilled that this tuition reset allows our education to be more accessible to families — particularly first-generation families — in Kenosha and Racine. Already, we have over 400 students from the two counties, and we look forward to welcoming even more.

Communicating boldlyFinally, Carthage is bringing people together to address issues that are important to our local communities. Over 350 people attended our 2020 Trauma and Wellness Conference, during which participants discussed how to heal all those who have experienced trauma, from neglected and abused children to veterans who served abroad. We know that education is about empathy as much as entrepreneurship, and we need both to recognize the dignity of all people and to comfort the afflicted.