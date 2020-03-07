Carthage, Parkside to host salary negotiation workshops

Milwaukee’s Women’s Leadership Collaborative will host “A Day for Pay Equity” on April 2.
The workshops are designed to give working women the tools to help them advocate for themselves.
WLC is bringing the American Association of University Women two-hour salary negotiation workshops to 20 Milwaukee-area locations, with the goal of training 1,000 women that day.
The workshops are free; however a donation to support the WLC’s efforts is suggested.
Local workshops:
A morning session, from 10 a.m. to noon, takes place in the Niemann Theater of the Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
An afternoon session, from 4 to 6 p.m., will take place at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, facilitated by Parkside human resources business analyst Dalinda Galaviz. Networking follows the workshop, with an opportunity to view Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” exhibit in Fine Arts Gallery. Parkside history professor Sandy Moats will be on hand to discuss the exhibit.
The WorkSmart workshops are designed for women negotiating for a new job, raise, promotion or better benefits.
Attendees will learn about the wage gap, how to identify and articulate their personal value, how to conduct objective market research to benchmark a target salary and benefits and strategies for making the ask.
Select sites will offer StartSmart, which is designed specifically for college women who are approaching the job market.
The WLC program aligns with AAUW’s pledge to train 10 million women in salary negotiation by 2022.
“On average, Wisconsin women employed full time lose a combined total of nearly $14 billion every year due to the wage gap. Current projections show Wisconsin’s pay gap won’t close until 2067,” said Jennifer Dirks, president and CEO of TEMPO Milwaukee. “That may sound insurmountable, but there’s much both individual women and organizational leaders can do to shorten, and ultimately, close that gap.”
WLC is coordinating with local businesses, professional associations and nonprofit organizations to host the 20 workshops.
“The Women’s Leadership Collaborative believes it’s critically important that we not only build awareness for issues affecting women, but provide education, information and resources that will help to drive real change in the lives of individual women, the organizations we lead, and our communities,” added Jackie Mortenson, director of services for Milwaukee Women inc.
For more information or to register for a workshop, visit: www.wlcmke.com/april-2.