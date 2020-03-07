Carthage, Parkside to host salary negotiation workshops

Milwaukee’s Women’s Leadership Collaborative will host “A Day for Pay Equity” on April 2.

The workshops are designed to give working women the tools to help them advocate for themselves.

WLC is bringing the American Association of University Women two-hour salary negotiation workshops to 20 Milwaukee-area locations, with the goal of training 1,000 women that day.

The workshops are free; however a donation to support the WLC’s efforts is suggested.

Local workshops:

A morning session, from 10 a.m. to noon, takes place in the Niemann Theater of the Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

An afternoon session, from 4 to 6 p.m., will take place at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, facilitated by Parkside human resources business analyst Dalinda Galaviz. Networking follows the workshop, with an opportunity to view Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” exhibit in Fine Arts Gallery. Parkside history professor Sandy Moats will be on hand to discuss the exhibit.

The WorkSmart workshops are designed for women negotiating for a new job, raise, promotion or better benefits.