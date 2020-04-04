Case IH union says Mount Pleasant tractor plant presents virus risk; company says workforce is safe

MOUNT PLEASANT — The union chairman at the Case IH tractor plant in Mount Pleasant contends the employees there are at risk of exposure to the coronavirus pandemic and are being forced to work, even though he says there is meager current demand for tractors.
Richard Glowacki, United Auto Workers Local 180 chairman and president of the UAW/CNH Council, submitted his complaints in writing to The Journal Times. He maintains that workers at the plant, 2701 Oakes Road, are inadequately protected from the risk of contact with coronavirus.
“You walk into the plant and you see no preparations to ensure the workers’ health and safety,” Glowacki said. “A few sanitizers are mounted in common areas, three additional cleaning crew subcontractors have been brought in to do extra cleaning.”
“Everything is ‘on order’ and it will be here soon,” he wrote. “So the (union) membership is freaking out. They don’t understand how they can be written up for the smallest safety rule infraction any other time, and here we stand in the middle of the greatest threat to our health and safety as an employee, and we have next to nothing, and we are still building tractors, unprotected.”
CNH Global, the parent company of the Case IH Brand, responded that it is doing enough to look out for employees’ health and that production has been significantly slowed for the time being.
In a statement to The Journal Times, the company said:
“CNH Industrial puts the health and well-being of its entire workforce first and has implemented extensive measures to protect its employees in these unprecedented times. We have undertaken extensive sanitization and deep cleaning procedures to keep our workforce healthy and to ensure that our plants are operating in a safe manner. The majority of CNH Industrial’s manufacturing operations in North America are currently suspended for a two-week period (starting on March 30). This includes the Racine tractor production. The site still manufactures components with a small number of employees in order to ensure the continuation of supply to our remaining manufacturing facilities in North America which are deemed essential by the U.S. Government.”
CNH Industrial continued by saying its COVID-19 global task force is “constantly monitoring and evaluating the situation” and that it has been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations. “We will make additional adjustments as necessary, while continuing to find solutions for our workforce, customers, dealers and suppliers,” the statement concluded.
Even though CNH Global has been deemed to be an “essential critical infrastructure employer,” Glowacki said that assembling tractors is currently unnecessary.
“Markets are depressed, farmers in Wisconsin have been ﬁling bankruptcies and closing the family farms last year at an alarming rate,” Glowacki wrote. “There’s enough grain in storage right now that we as a country will not run out anytime soon. If a farmer can’t sell his product at a break-even price they put it in storage and wait for the market to rebound, all the while incurring storage costs. So who is buying these tractors? Who could afford to buy a tractor when they are still sitting on last year’s harvest that they haven’t sold yet?”
“Why aren’t we walking off the job?” Glowacki wrote. “... (Y)ou read the Governor’s order, page 16, section 17, Enforcement. ‘This order is enforceable by any local law enforcement official, including sheriffs, violation of this order is punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment, or up to a $250 ﬁne, or both.’ ”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.