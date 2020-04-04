Case IH union says Mount Pleasant tractor plant presents virus risk; company says workforce is safe

In a statement to The Journal Times, the company said:

“CNH Industrial puts the health and well-being of its entire workforce first and has implemented extensive measures to protect its employees in these unprecedented times. We have undertaken extensive sanitization and deep cleaning procedures to keep our workforce healthy and to ensure that our plants are operating in a safe manner. The majority of CNH Industrial’s manufacturing operations in North America are currently suspended for a two-week period (starting on March 30). This includes the Racine tractor production. The site still manufactures components with a small number of employees in order to ensure the continuation of supply to our remaining manufacturing facilities in North America which are deemed essential by the U.S. Government.”

CNH Industrial continued by saying its COVID-19 global task force is “constantly monitoring and evaluating the situation” and that it has been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations. “We will make additional adjustments as necessary, while continuing to find solutions for our workforce, customers, dealers and suppliers,” the statement concluded.

Even though CNH Global has been deemed to be an “essential critical infrastructure employer,” Glowacki said that assembling tractors is currently unnecessary.