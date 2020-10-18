Cherry announces executive promotions

Cherry, of Kenosha, a leader in computer input devices, has announced the executive promotions of Brandon Geweke and J.C. Holmes.
Geweke has been promoted to director of channel sales and operations, and Holmes has been promoted to director of OEM sales. Both positions will be tasked with meeting customer needs as the working environment rapidly changes and evolves.
Geweke joined Cherry in January 2013 and previously served as both sales channel manager and North America sales manager. In his new position as the director of channel sales & operations, his core responsibilities will include strategizing with the headquarters, on ways to maximize sales and continue to advance the growing U.S. operations.
“I am extremely excited to see the rapid growth Cherry is experiencing globally within all five of our diversified markets; including office security, retail, industrial, healthcare and the consumer space,” said Geweke. “With our existing customer portfolio, we have a great opportunity to get further in with customers and adapt to their new needs in this unprecedented environment.”
Holmes began working with Cherry in 2017 and was previously the East Coast regional sales manager for the organization. As the new director of OEM sales, Holmes will aim to increase the U.S. footprint and solidify the company’s status as a key leader in peripherals. He will also be focused on supporting the talent and skilled professionals that make up the Cherry U.S. sales team.
“The best part about working with Cherry is being around a team of truly passionate and driven people,” said Holmes. “I am so confident in the leadership and team we have in place and feel that we will see the company continue to grow at an accelerated pace.”
In his free time, Geweke enjoys exploring the outdoors with his family. Holmes is an avid golfer and also loves attending charitable events and spending quality time with his three sons.
