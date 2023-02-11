Chiappetta Shoes’ new store, 4820 75th St. will be opening its doors Monday, Feb. 13, after a multi-year hunt for a larger location and months of renovations.

The new location, along with the newly built 3,000-square-foot warehouse, is large enough to store about 70,000 pairs of shoes.

The showroom, almost as large as the entire previous store, features a shoelace-chandelier created by local artist Brandon Minga.

The now more than century-old business has moved around Kenosha before. Ever since Pasquale Chiappetta, the current owner’s great-grandfather, started the business, it’s sat on 50th Street, 22nd Avenue, and most recently 39th Avenue.

Fourth generation owner Tony Chiappetta said he plans on holding a grand opening ceremony for the new location in late March.