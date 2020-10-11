 Skip to main content
City Electric Supply opens in Kenosha
Sean Creighton branch manager of City Electric Supply Kenosha

Sean Creighton is the branch manafger of the new City Electric Supply warehouse store at 4623 75th St.

 James Lawson

City Electric Supply, a family-owned, national wholesale chain offering equipment and supplies, has opened a Kenosha store to serve the industrial, commercial and residential markets.

“This was an untapped area for City Electric Supply, said branch manager, Sean Creighton. “Kenosha is such a growing community. It is growing so fast we thought it was important for us to locate a store here.”

The store operates out of 7,500 square-foot building that includes a 1,500 square-foot showroom. It is in a strip mall at 4623 75th St.

Describing it as a “specialty store”, Creighton said it should appeal to contractors looking for a broad range of products and brands including tools and safety gear. “We have access to more lines of product in a specialty class,” he said.

Though it targets contractors, it also offers products for individuals with home projects.

The new store is Wisconsin’s seventh and fills a void in a rapidly growing region. With more than 500 stores in 30 states, City Electric Supply calls itself the national wholesaler with local people who build relationships with local people.

The company recently opened a Sun Prairie store, another growing area. City Electric Supply also has warehouse stores in Madison, Menomonee Falls, and Lake Geneva.

Tags

