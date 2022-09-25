Cloud 9 Luxury Spa celebrates transition to medical spa

The Cloud 9 Luxury Spa, 3535 30th Ave., held a “re-grand opening” event Thursday, offering refreshments and demonstrations of their newest equipment to mark their transition from a day spa into a medical spa.

Owner Kayla Milner, who started the business three years ago and now shares the company with her husband Danarkus, said she decided to make the transition to bring something special to the community.

“I wanted to bring in more medical services to my clientele,” Milner said. “Kenosha doesn’t really have those services.”

Originally opened on Dec. 1, 2019, Milner said she was working in a small 12-foot-by-12-foot suite. By the same time one year later however, she had quickly grown out of the space, moving to her new location in 2020.

“We grew super, super fast,” Milner said.

Now, two years later, Milner is making another big change with the transition, adding a doctor to their staff and making sure they pass all the criteria needed to offer medical services.

“It’s a lot of changes internally,” Milner said.

Despite the challenges, Milner said they were looking forward to what was to come, and invited residents to give them a look.

“As a team, it’s been awesome, we’re really excited,” Milner said. “If people haven’t been here, we’re encouraging them to check us out. There’s something for everyone in everyone’s price range.”

Cloud 9 offers a wide range of services, from waxing to teeth whitening and more.

More information can be found at cloud9luxuryspa.com or by calling (262) 421-4799.