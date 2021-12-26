Colbert Packaging Corp. in Kenosha recognized at national design competition

Colbert Packaging Corp. in Kenosha recently took home three awards from the Paperboard Packaging Council’s 78th annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition.

The packaging designs recognized in PPC’s competition represent some of the best folding cartons and rigid boxes manufactured over the past year. Colbert’s winning designs include a formed paperboard tray for Carmex Minis Multi-Pack, and a folding carton for Blue Sept Lens Care Solution.

Using Colbert’s patented EnviroGuard solution, the Carmex Minis’ design solved Carma Labs’ request for a more earth-friendly 100% paperboard packag without sacrificing brand integrity. Since paperboard packaging is fully recyclable, it is inherently sustainable. By replacing the plastic bubble with formed paperboard, Carmex was able to utilize the space with full-scale product imagery, enhanced with embossment.

The winning design captured two awards: the Judges’ Award and the Innovation of the Year Gold Award.

The PPC competition’s Excellence Award was presented for the Blue Sept Lens Care Solution folding carton. This package design represents a solution to the customer’s request for differentiation as a high-end option in specialty lens care. The new cold foil design, with its application of gold ink matching, delivers distinctive on-brand trade dress with no impact to filling lines, case pack or planograms.

“On behalf of the Paperboard Packaging Council, I congratulate all of this year’s deserving winners,” said Ben Markens, president of PPC. “To be recognized in our competition is a feat, demonstrating mastery in design, manufacturing, distribution, shelf presence, and much more. It is a true stamp of excellence.”

“From concept to finished product, these awards represent the talent and skills of our dedicated team in collaboration with our fantastic customers,” said Colbert Packaging President John Lackner. “I’m proud of the Colbert team and we appreciate this recognition from the PPC.”

Colbert Packaging at 9949 58th Place is a family-owned and operated manufacturer serving the pharmaceutical and consumer industries with custom secondary packaging.

To learn more about Colbert Packaging, visit ColbertPkg.com.

