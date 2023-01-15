Colbert Packaging installs new die cutters in Kenosha and Elkhart facilities

Newly remodeled home that offers the right amount of updates and charm. Grand front porch to enjoy every season from. Both the exterior and interior have been freshly painted. You will love the hardwood floors, arched doorways & the built-ins in the dining room. New fixtures and blinds. Den on main floor with lots of possibilities for use. Large kitchen with new white cabinets, granite counters & new stainless steel appliances. Lots of closets throughout. Beautifully updated bathrooms with ceramic tile surround. Master Bedroom has built-in dressers for storage. New windows to keep out the cold. 2022 Water Heater. New laundry hook-ups and glass block windows in the basement. It also has room for storage and your ideas. This is a must see!

