Colbert Packaging installs new die cutters in Kenosha and Elkhart facilities

Colbert Packaging has added new Eterna blanking die cutters to its Kenosha and Elkhart, Ind., production facilities, adding die-cutting capacity to complement recent printing press installations.
The company recently announced the installation of the new machines, the Eterna Line ECUT 1060 Elite ER. The die cutter has a high-level of precision, a critical quality in the pharmaceutical and consumer packaged good industries. As an added benefit, they are compatible with Bobst Group Technology, the recognized standard for packaging equipment.
“We can move jobs easily between our Bobst and Eterna equipment due to the compatibility in the tooling,” said Colbert Die Cutting Manager Louis Fadder. “Additional benefits include increased throughput and overall additional capacity with the new Eterna.”
As mutual members of the Independent Carton Group, Colbert Packaging and the Brausse Group came together several years ago, forging a partnership. Colbert became the first U.S.-based packaging supplier to implement Brausse equipment with blanking technology.
Colbert invested in a second Brausse die cutter in 2018, and again with the Eterna die cutters.
Brausse Group President Craig MacKenzie said the trust built between Colbert and Brausse was of “great value.”
“We are confident that the new Eterna Elite ER will meet and exceed Colbert’s demand for high-end, finished folding cartons,” MacKenzie said. “As a Bobst Group Company, Eterna manufactures a quality machine able to meet the production needs of a market leader like Colbert.”
Colbert President John Lackner agreed, saying the increased capacity and ease of operation allowed by the new die cutters would help the company support their customers’ demand for quality and timeliness.
“The Brausse Group understands our business and our ongoing pursuit for quality and efficiency improvements,” Lackner said.
Colbert Packaging Corporation is a family-owned business founded in 1959, and has since grown its repertoire of paperboard packaging solutions
Colbert’s Kenosha facility produces offset and flexographic printed folding cartons, pressure-sensitive roll labels, and package inserts.
