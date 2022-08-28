Colbert Packaging tests show One Clean Carton passes the test

Colbert Packaging Corp. in Kenosha has announced its One Clean Carton, a water-based paperboard carton designed to be more environmentally friendly, has passed a series of pharmaceutical and food-safe secondary packaging laboratory tests.

All components of One Clean Carton, including inks, coatings and adhesives, are tested to ensure they meet environmental and safety agency standards to be considered clean and safe for indirect food and drug contact. In order to state the Clean Carton claim, packaging samples underwent comprehensive analytical testing.

Lon Johnson, vice president of sales and marketing, said that the tests’ results were just more reasons for pharma and consumer product managers looking for environmentally-friendly packaging to choose One Clean Carton.

“In this round of testing, we elected to test both flexographic and offset printing on sustainably sourced paperboard, using water- and agri-based inks, and Clean Carton passed again,” Johnson said.

All tests were conducted under accelerated conditions, or worst case, measuring potential extractables, volatile out-gas products, semi-volatile out-gas products, and odor evaluation.

Colbert’s One Clean Carton is derived from Colbert paper, which has a composition that provides superior performance on press with less waste and lower consumption of raw aterials and ink, supporting sustainability and recyclability.

He indicated the water- and agri-based inks comply with the Swiss Ordinance regarding food-safe inks and coatings, the aqueous coatings originate in the United States and meet or exceed U.S. federal and state guidelines and Clean Carton water-based adhesives meet or exceed V.O.C. emission requirements.

Demonstrating its commitment to environmentally-friendly paperboard packaging and corporate best practices, Colbert Packaging first submitted One Clean Carton samples for independent scientific testing in the fall of 2018, and continues periodic testing.

More details about One Clean Carton and the specific lab testing criteria can be found by downloading a free white paper at www.colbertpkg.com.