Community State Bank names staff in Kenosha, Lake Geneva markets

Community State Bank recently announced several staff changes for its Kenosha and Lake Geneva markets.

The bank named Julie Schrader, as Kenosha and Paddock Lake retail manager; Sherri Gorecki, as Lake Geneva retail manager; and Barbara Fish, as Lake Geneva universal banker.

Schrader has more than 15 years in retail banking management. In addition to banking, she also donates time at Habitat for Humanity Walworth County and serves at her church.

“I’ve known about Community State Bank for some time and they truly live up to that name. They have a hometown banking feel and I’m really excited to say I can now be a part of that,” Schrader said.

Gorecki joined Community State Bank in 2016 as a universal banker. She was one of three employees that were a part of establishing Community State Bank’s presence in the Lake Geneva market. She is a longtime native of Walworth County and has more than 19 years of banking experience.

In addition to Gorecki’s new role as retail manager, she will also continue to dedicate a portion of her time towards coordinating Community State Bank’s high school financial literacy program, known as MyLIFE. Gorecki has been the lead coordinator for that program for about three years. She also donates her time in the community as a participating member of the Lake Geneva Firebells and serving on the Board of Directors for 100 Women Who Care Walworth County.

“Community State Bank is deeply involved in our community and local non-profits, which is something I’ve always valued,” said Gorecki. “Working at CSB provides me with the opportunity to be a larger part of serving the community that I’ve called home for many years. I’m humbled to take on the retail manager role and am excited for the future of community banking in Lake Geneva.”

Joining Gorecki in Lake Geneva as a universal banker is Barbara Fish. Fish resides in Burlington and joins the Lake Geneva Banking Team with more than 28 years of banking experience. She had a strong desire to return to her true passion of customer service and community banking.

“Community banking is like family,” Fish said. “As a customer or an employee you know that you are cared about. That means more than anything else and that’s why I wanted to work for Community State Bank.”

