Community State Bank opens Kenosha location

“I think going through the PPP loan applications certainly showed that,” Pieroni said of the advantages of community banking. “Our clients were extremely excited to work with a community bank … If you had a large loan, small loan, we treated them all the same. We got a lot of new customers through that [PPP] process because they could call us, we did answer our phones. No matter the time of day we answered our phones and we got answers to those businesses as quick as possible, where a lot of other banks weren’t able to do that.”

A well-rounded team

In addition to Pieroni, Laura Burnett Shoemaker has joined the CSB Kenosha banking team as assistant vice president-cash management, along with Retail Manager Mandi Maas and Universal Banker Kevin Jorgensen. Together, the team will help expand existing business and consumer banking relationships, as well as prospect and on-board new relationships.