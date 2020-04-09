Concerns mount for local businesses if Evers' order is extended

It’s been four weeks since Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, which from there led to the closure of schools, restaurants and bars and then eventually all businesses deemed “nonessential.”
Under state law, the governor has the ability to declare a state of emergency for up to 60 days.
Evers declared Wisconsin was in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus on March 12. To extend the state of emergency beyond May 11, which would be the 60th day of the order, the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate would need to pass a joint resolution, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
The Safer at Home order, which was issued under Evers’ emergency powers on March 24, is expected to end on April 24, but could be extended by the governor until that same May 11 date.
“Every day past the 24th will take a toll," said Lou Molitor, Kenosha County Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer. "I’m concerned that a lot of small businesses would be struggling.”
The chamber has more than 700 members.
Alexandria Robinson, executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., said 83% of small businesses in the Lakeshore Business Improvement District are closed or have reduced operations.
The district includes 298 businesses, with 100 of them retail and food and beverage establishments.
Up to "90% of the businesses report a loss of revenue,” she said. “We have to look for some advocacy. We have to look for some aid.”
Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of RAMAC, the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, said he is very concerned about what extended business closures would mean.
“Another 30 days has me very worried about many of them. … We could lose some. That would be very bad," Montemurro said. “There are many small businesses that are struggling. A longer closure is going to be devastating.”
Beyond paying employees, businesses also have rent and mortgage costs, and they are paying for inventory in their establishments.
“They don’t just go away because the coronavirus is here,” he said about those expenses.
He knows that, when businesses are allowed to reopen, everything is not going to go back to business as usual overnight.
“We need to be strategic and have a planned out approach as to how this can all work. That may include social distancing,” Montemurro said.
But he said, “We have to start putting out a plan to reopen. … If it goes past the 24th, every day past the 24th will make it that much harder to get restarted.”
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.