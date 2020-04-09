Concerns mount for local businesses if Evers' order is extended

Up to "90% of the businesses report a loss of revenue,” she said. “We have to look for some advocacy. We have to look for some aid.”

Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of RAMAC, the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, said he is very concerned about what extended business closures would mean.

“Another 30 days has me very worried about many of them. … We could lose some. That would be very bad," Montemurro said. “There are many small businesses that are struggling. A longer closure is going to be devastating.”

Beyond paying employees, businesses also have rent and mortgage costs, and they are paying for inventory in their establishments.

“They don’t just go away because the coronavirus is here,” he said about those expenses.

He knows that, when businesses are allowed to reopen, everything is not going to go back to business as usual overnight.

“We need to be strategic and have a planned out approach as to how this can all work. That may include social distancing,” Montemurro said.

But he said, “We have to start putting out a plan to reopen. … If it goes past the 24th, every day past the 24th will make it that much harder to get restarted.”