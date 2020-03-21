Covid-19 pushing unemployment upward prompting recession fears.

The byproducts of the pandemic Covid-19, social distancing, mass layoffs and job shut downs, are pushing the unemployment rate upward, and is likely to increase the risk of a recession, according to economic experts.

The rising unemployment rate comes at a time when locally unemployment was reaching impressive levels under 4.0% and rivaling the national rate.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported that the rate increased in the state’s 12 metro areas, in the state’s 34 largest cities and in 72 of the state’s 74 counties.

The unemployment rate in Kenosha County and in the city has risen above the level reported for January of last year, according to the latest statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate was 5.1% in January in Kenosha as concerns of the pandemic coronavirus began to grow. In January, 2019, the rate was 4.4%.

In Kenosha County, the rate was 4.8%, up from the 4.1% reported for the same month a year ago.

The rate was 6.1% in Racine, compared to 5.3% reported for January of last year.

In Racine County, the rate was 5.1% compared to 4.3% for the same month last year.