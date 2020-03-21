Covid-19 pushing unemployment upward prompting recession fears.

The byproducts of the pandemic Covid-19, social distancing, mass layoffs and job shut downs, are pushing the unemployment rate upward, and is likely to increase the risk of a recession, according to economic experts.
The rising unemployment rate comes at a time when locally unemployment was reaching impressive levels under 4.0% and rivaling the national rate.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported that the rate increased in the state’s 12 metro areas, in the state’s 34 largest cities and in 72 of the state’s 74 counties.
The unemployment rate in Kenosha County and in the city has risen above the level reported for January of last year, according to the latest statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The unemployment rate was 5.1% in January in Kenosha as concerns of the pandemic coronavirus began to grow. In January, 2019, the rate was 4.4%.
In Kenosha County, the rate was 4.8%, up from the 4.1% reported for the same month a year ago.
The rate was 6.1% in Racine, compared to 5.3% reported for January of last year.
In Racine County, the rate was 5.1% compared to 4.3% for the same month last year.
Meanwhile, as unemployment is rising rapidly, the DWD is encouraging people to go online for faster service delivery. DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Division is experiencing heavy call volume and longer than normal wait times.
The DWD is suggesting the for faster, up-to-date information and to apply for unemployment benefits, to go to https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/.
A new report from Ball State University’s Center Business and Economic Research suggested that unemployment may climb into the double digits nationally.
Extreme social distancing, according to the report, will create a recession as mass layoffs cause unemployment to exceed 10.5% within the next 45 days.
“These are likely very conservative estimates, yet it argues that job losses in March, April, May and June may be the fourth largest in U.S. history, topping the 1.9 million jobs lost in the weeks following V-J day in September, 1945,” said Michael Hicks, director of the CBER.
He added, “This level of job losses does not consider the effect of school closures on labor supply by households. This study does not assess the impact of supply chain disruptions on manufacturing, nor does it include the extreme shock to household wealth caused by stock market declines.”