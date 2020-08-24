COVID-19 pandemic sparks consumer interest in above-ground pools

Above-ground pool prices range from $600 to as much as $5,200. Amazon was selling pools kits on sale for $999 to $1,699. Hansen’s, a family-run company established in 1982, sells an upscale pool and kit that includes liners, filters and pump and can cost from $2,900 to $5,200.

While spring is typically the busy time for pool retailers, this spring the rush came sooner. The sales crush started in March, at the start of the stay-at-home orders. Some retailers said they began getting orders for pools, hot tubs and saunas as early as January.

“We always sell out, but this year we sold out earlier. We’ve been completely out for about a month to two months,” said Sandy Zipp, general manager of Pleasant Prairie’s Costco warehouse store. “All the retailers sold out.”

Above-ground pools were some of the hottest sellers, but customers also went after play centers equipped swings, slides and playhouses, anything that would help keep the kids occupied.

“People were hot for those,” Zipp said. “When the pandemic hit, people were looking for something to keep their kids busy. We even sold our display.”

Some retailers had a hard time keeping up with the flow of customers.