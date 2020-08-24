COVID-19 pandemic sparks consumer interest in above-ground pools

The COVID-19 pandemic had families stuck at home, but it made a big splash with pool manufacturers and retailers this spring.
Pool manufacturers had a hard time keeping up with inventory needs as specialty retailers sold more above-grounds pools, accessories and chemicals than in previous years, industry officials said.
Retailers who wanted to replenish their inventory of pools found it difficult to get them from manufacturers.
Doheny’s, a family-owned company at 5102 Green Bay Rd., cautioned customers that above-ground pool supplies are limited by an overwhelming demand, combined with manufacturing delays and shutdowns as a result of COVID-19.
“This year was different. There was a combination of things,” said Maggie Sturino-Wood, general manager of Hansen’s Pool & Spa, 4440 Green Bay Rd. “People were home and looking for something to do. It also is one of the best, warmest summers we have had in the last few years. We’ve had great weather.”
Many people were buying above-ground pools because they cost less to install than an in-ground pool and they’re easy to assemble.
Consumers have a choice of pop-up pools that they can take down for the winter. Others prefer pools that can remain in their backyards with a cover. They can purchase a round or rectangular pool that range in size.
Above-ground pool prices range from $600 to as much as $5,200. Amazon was selling pools kits on sale for $999 to $1,699. Hansen’s, a family-run company established in 1982, sells an upscale pool and kit that includes liners, filters and pump and can cost from $2,900 to $5,200.
While spring is typically the busy time for pool retailers, this spring the rush came sooner. The sales crush started in March, at the start of the stay-at-home orders. Some retailers said they began getting orders for pools, hot tubs and saunas as early as January.
“We always sell out, but this year we sold out earlier. We’ve been completely out for about a month to two months,” said Sandy Zipp, general manager of Pleasant Prairie’s Costco warehouse store. “All the retailers sold out.”
Above-ground pools were some of the hottest sellers, but customers also went after play centers equipped swings, slides and playhouses, anything that would help keep the kids occupied.
“People were hot for those,” Zipp said. “When the pandemic hit, people were looking for something to keep their kids busy. We even sold our display.”
Some retailers had a hard time keeping up with the flow of customers.
“This has been a pretty busy summer for us,” Sturino-Wood said. “Hot tub sales were hot, too. They were neck-and-neck with the pools.”
Early during the pandemic, Hansen’s was closed for walk-in customer traffic. It began offering curbside pickup in May.
“We were talking to a lot of people,” Sturino-Wood said. “We were taking Zoom calls. People called for appointments.
“We were sold out July 1. We’ve placed our order for next spring. We order three truckloads with 50 pools. We are telling people they can order their pool for next year and lock in this year’s prices.”
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
SHOOTING
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
HOMICIDE 2A 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 2B 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 2 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 1 K9 8-19-20.jpg
HOMICIDE 1 8-19-20.jpg
Kenosha artist Dean Tawwater
Villa D' Carlo Restaurant wine vine dining room painting
Villa D' Carlo's espresso pot mural
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is
SR. OPEN 5
SR. OPEN 6
SR. OPEN 7
SR. OPEN 2
SR. OPEN 3
SR. OPEN 4
SR. OPEN 1
SOMERS DEATH INVESTIGATION.jpg
WISCONSIN MASK
WISCONSIN MASK
WISCONSIN MASK
WISCONSIN MASK
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.