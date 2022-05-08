Curbell Plastics relocates from Chicago to new, larger facility in Pleasant Prairie

Curbell Plastics, Inc., a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, tapes and fabricated parts, has recently moved its Chicago operations to a new, larger facility in Pleasant Prairie.

The new location at 8201 109th St., Suite 300, provides twice the storage space with a larger warehouse that houses increased inventory and more customer-specific materials.

“It’s a more functional warehouse,” said Dallas McLaughlin, regional director at Curbell. “The improved functionality offers efficiencies that will help us service our industrial and orthotic and prosthetic customers’ growing needs.”

The new space also allows for future growth and improved fabrication capabilities.

Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee, the Kenosha-Pleasant Prairie-Somers community offers increased access to major expressways and the company’s growing Wisconsin and Midwest markets.

Curbell Plastics has prided itself in investing for the long-term and focusing on the needs of its customers since its founding in 1942.

Today, Curbell supplies performance plastics, durable and lightweight materials that minimize energy consumption and add value to countless commercial and industrial applications for thousands of businesses, entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies.

The company also offers plastic film, adhesives, sealants, tapes, prototyping and tooling materials and fabricated plastic parts. Its services include a nationwide team of material experts to help customers solve engineering and application challenges.

Curbell Plastics, a privately held subsidiary of Curbell, Inc. based in Orchard Park, N.Y., has 21 locations nationwide. To learn more, visit curbellplastics.com.

