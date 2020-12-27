David Insurance Agency joins Vizance

Vizance, a leading independent insurance agency serving Wisconsin and surrounding states, announced that Racine-based David Insurance Agency, Inc. will join Vizance effective Jan. 1.

Founded in 1950, David Insurance has focused on providing businesses and individuals with exceptional service and expert advice for 70 years.

The David Insurance team of associates will continue to operate under the David name from their offices in Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Sister Bay. Agency Principals Chris Antonneau, Jon Antonneau, Dan Antonneau, and Steve Chomeau will continue with the organization as partners in the new entity.

“By partnering with Vizance, we are joining an agency with the foundation of a firm built to last and committed to being leaders in associate loyalty and client relationships. As our team evaluated a partnership, it was extremely important that a partner not only brought additional resources for clients but was also singularly focused on and committed to the insurance business with an operating model of regional leadership. We are very excited that we are joining a firm incredibly well positioned for the future,” said David Insurance President Chris Antonneau.