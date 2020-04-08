DKI launches small business recovery fund

Robinson said last week DKI is within 75% of the $100,000 financial contribution goal.

The fund also is designed to help business owners who need funding while waiting for other Covid-19 financing programs administered by KIVA, WWBIC, SBA recovery loan program and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Eligible applicants have a registered address with the BID boundaries. The business must be a sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company, or corporation. Additionally, the business can employ up to 25.

Ineligible businesses include payday loan operations, liquor and tobacco stores, pawn shops, firearm and other weapon dealers, adult entertainment, passive real estate investments or home-based businesses operating without appropriate zoning and/or permits.

Applications will be accepted up to April 13. DKI will disburse the money within five to seven business days.

For more information or to make a contribution, go to www.downtownkenosha.org/small-business-recovery-fund.

The recovery funding comes at a time when many business owners are struggling to survive with the loss of revenue from the sale of merchandise or services. Many have had to close because of the statewide Stay-at-Home edict.