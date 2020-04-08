DKI launches small business recovery fund

Downtown Kenosha Inc. has created a stop-gap Small Business Recovery Fund to help merchants facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic to stabilize their operations and retain employees.
The fund is designated for downtown for-profit businesses within the Lakeshore Business Improvement District.
It provides from $1,000 up to $5,000 as a one-time disbursement loan to be forgiven after a 12-month review.
The funding can be used for basic operating capital for leasing space, to cover insurance and utilities, staff salaries and for retention, programming and training enhancements for businesses with fewer than 25 employees.
Alexandria Robinson, DKI executive director, said it is funded under a partnership with several financial institutions and business assistance organizations such as the Small Business Administration and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Corp. and KIVA, a small business lending program that operates like a crowdfunding plan.
“It’s to help businesses to retain employees during these difficult times,” she said.
The funding mechanism also is supported by Heartland Bank & Trust and State Bank of the Lakes. DKI is continuing to attract more funding for the program through contributions and financial institutional involvement.
Robinson said last week DKI is within 75% of the $100,000 financial contribution goal.
The fund also is designed to help business owners who need funding while waiting for other Covid-19 financing programs administered by KIVA, WWBIC, SBA recovery loan program and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Eligible applicants have a registered address with the BID boundaries. The business must be a sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company, or corporation. Additionally, the business can employ up to 25.
Ineligible businesses include payday loan operations, liquor and tobacco stores, pawn shops, firearm and other weapon dealers, adult entertainment, passive real estate investments or home-based businesses operating without appropriate zoning and/or permits.
Applications will be accepted up to April 13. DKI will disburse the money within five to seven business days.
For more information or to make a contribution, go to www.downtownkenosha.org/small-business-recovery-fund.
The recovery funding comes at a time when many business owners are struggling to survive with the loss of revenue from the sale of merchandise or services. Many have had to close because of the statewide Stay-at-Home edict.
A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business has forecast that the severity of the outbreak will impact half of the businesses in the state in less than two months without help.
