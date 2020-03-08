Do what you say when it comes to budgeting

A comprehensive budget plan also can increase your financial knowledge, helping you avoid unnecessary expenses and hidden fees, as well as help ensure you will have enough money for things you need and are important to you.

It’s critical to assess your financial priorities and match them with your current income and expenses to establish a budget that will work comfortably for you and your family.

Getting started

What’s your base? Gather all of your financials, including bank statements, investment accounts, utility and credit card bills, insurance premiums and tuition — any document that details income, expense or debt.

Needs and wants. Living expenses include everything you spend in a typical month, not just your bills. Record everything you spend on a monthly basis, including food, clothing, entertainment, gas for your car, etc. Then divide the costs into two categories: needs and wants. Be strict about whether each cost actually is a need or merely discretionary — utility bills, health insurance and mortgage payments in contrast to dining out, cable TV or taking vacations. Determining your monthly financial needs is a crucial step in structuring your monthly spending plan.