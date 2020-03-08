Do what you say when it comes to budgeting

Do you think everyone should have a budget?
Most people probably would say yes to that question, a view supported in recent research by Debt.com, a consumer website that offers help and advice about managing debt.
But when asked in the 2019 poll, only 67% of respondents said they actually do have a family budget, a drop from 70% in 2018.
Other data from the survey shows that people who don’t have a budget say it’s because they don’t earn enough or it’s too time consuming.
But in a more positive finding, millennials ages 23 to 38 are the age group most likely to use a budget, citing a desire to be more skilled at managing money or reducing debt as reasons.
Whatever your age, financial circumstance or stage in life, it’s important to work with a trusted financial partner who can help you evaluate your situation and work toward creating a budget or refining your money management skills.
Why it’s important
It might seem obvious, but it’s worthwhile to step back and consider the advantages of having a personal budget.
Among the leading benefits are efficiency and better control of your assets. By tracking your spending, you can avoid overspending, gain flexibility, reduce financial worries, save more and reduce or avoid debt.
A comprehensive budget plan also can increase your financial knowledge, helping you avoid unnecessary expenses and hidden fees, as well as help ensure you will have enough money for things you need and are important to you.
It’s critical to assess your financial priorities and match them with your current income and expenses to establish a budget that will work comfortably for you and your family.
Getting started
What’s your base? Gather all of your financials, including bank statements, investment accounts, utility and credit card bills, insurance premiums and tuition — any document that details income, expense or debt.
Needs and wants. Living expenses include everything you spend in a typical month, not just your bills. Record everything you spend on a monthly basis, including food, clothing, entertainment, gas for your car, etc. Then divide the costs into two categories: needs and wants. Be strict about whether each cost actually is a need or merely discretionary — utility bills, health insurance and mortgage payments in contrast to dining out, cable TV or taking vacations. Determining your monthly financial needs is a crucial step in structuring your monthly spending plan.
Consider a simple bucket plan. After you have identified your true needs, you can calculate how much to save, how much to pay down debt if you have any, and how much is available for things you want. Many experts recommend a 50/30/20 model for needs, wants and saving/debt respectively. If your needs exceed 50 percent of your income, you might have to adjust your wants until you can achieve better balance.
Whatever plan or model you choose, make it routine and non-negotiable, taking advantage of direct deposit or automatic transfers from your checking account for regular payments, savings and retirement contributions when possible. And don’t forget to establish or maintain an emergency savings account for unexpected costs such as major illness, home repairs or needing a vehicle.
Paying down debt is critical to your ability to build savings and have more discretionary funds. High interest debt, such as for credit cards, is toxic to that effort. So, make it a priority to reduce it and divert those “extra” dollars to savings, additional retirement contributions or other wants.
Review and adjust
A formal structure can be intimidating at first, but it’s the path to managing your money well. Each month, or at least regularly, you should review your budget to make sure you are following your plan.
If your monthly expenses are variable, or increase permanently, you can adjust to make sure you are able to control your spending and continue to work toward your financial goals.
Once you have established your personal budget plan, consider working with a financial adviser to create a long-term financial plan that will allow you to work toward future goals such as college funds for children or grandchildren, retirement, a vacation home or whatever is important to you and your family.
Karla Krehbiel is southeast
regional president for
Johnson Financial Group.