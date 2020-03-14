Downtown banner project to honor veterans

Downtown Kenosha Inc. has announced its partnership with Kenosha Unified School District’s Harborside Academy to launch its Downtown Veterans Banner Project.

Twenty banners will be created and then displayed on Sixth Avenue in downtown Kenosha from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

Keystone events will recognize participants and sponsors at Harborside’s annual Memorial Day banquet as well as at the Kenosha Public Museum’s Veterans Day program.

Students will interview each participating veteran and develop literature to be distributed in downtown businesses for an ongoing free "Veteran History Crawl" all summer long.

More information on the participating locations will become available at Downtown Kenosha Inc.’s website by Memorial Day.

“Working together with our student body in this tribute to our servicemen and women is developing strong professional skills for students, beautifying our public spaces, and best of all honoring a generation of men and women that have served for our freedom," said Alexandria Robinson, executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc.

"Downtown Kenosha Inc. is thrilled to be part of such an impactful project.”