Downtown Kenosha Inc. awards 23 small business recovery loans

Downtown Kenosha Inc. has announced the first round of its Small Business Recovery fund loans, and the organization is planning fundraising efforts to create another round to help businesses weather some of the economic storm created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit Main Street economic development organization selected the businesses Friday using a tightly defined selection system. All the businesses were located within the Lakeshore Business Improvement District that has some 200 retailers, restaurants, taverns and other businesses.
The selection included apparel shops, yoga and tattoo boutiques, fitness centers, a florist shop and a downtown brewery.
Many of the downtown businesses have been shuttered under the Kenosha County emergency and Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home declaration.
Some of the funding has come from donations and support from several financial institutions. DKI executive director Alexandria Binanti Robinson said the bank sponsors will continue donations.
Sponsors include State Bank of the Lakes, First American Bank and Heartland Bank & Trust Co.
“Our small businesses are the heartbeat of our city, and they do so much for the community every day. We at DKI are honored to be able to help in some small way weather this storm and will continue offering various efforts of relief in the future,” Robinson said.
DKI has been actively involved in helping small businesses form partnerships and generate revenue. The organization has designed a gift card campaign that allows customers to buy gift cards to be redeemed later for merchandise and services.
Meanwhile, DKI is planning a second loan campaign backed by donations and financial institution funding that will be announced later.
To learn more, visit http://www.downtownkenosha.org/small-business-recovery-fund.
