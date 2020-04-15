Downtown Kenosha Inc. launches campaign to support local business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Downtown Kenosha Inc. has launched a campaign that offers marketing support and a gift card promotion.

The initiative is designed to help downtown businesses weather the current economic storm during the pandemic.

So far, nearly 40 businesses offering a wide variety of merchandise and services are involved in the program. They include health food, breweries, cosmetic, boutiques, a travel agency, salons, a yoga facility and men’s and men’s apparel shops.

Under the mottos, "Stay calm and Shop Local" and "Downtown Strong," the campaign allows customers to shop for goods and services by visiting the business website, messaging on Facebook or by calling the business.

The campaign also features a promotion that allows customers to post a picture of their gift card, a picture of their last shopping visit or a snapshot of their favorite product or service from their favorite business they’d like to support.

They then can tag three friends on the DKI Facebook page: https://facebook.com/DowntownKenoshaWI.

The hashtag is #supportdowntownktown@DowntownKenosha.