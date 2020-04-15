Downtown Kenosha Inc. launches campaign to support local business

Downtown Kenosha Inc. has launched a campaign that offers marketing support and a gift card promotion.
The initiative is designed to help downtown businesses weather the current economic storm during the pandemic.
So far, nearly 40 businesses offering a wide variety of merchandise and services are involved in the program. They include health food, breweries, cosmetic, boutiques, a travel agency, salons, a yoga facility and men’s and men’s apparel shops.
Under the mottos, "Stay calm and Shop Local" and "Downtown Strong," the campaign allows customers to shop for goods and services by visiting the business website, messaging on Facebook or by calling the business.
The campaign also features a promotion that allows customers to post a picture of their gift card, a picture of their last shopping visit or a snapshot of their favorite product or service from their favorite business they’d like to support.
They then can tag three friends on the DKI Facebook page: https://facebook.com/DowntownKenoshaWI.
The hashtag is #supportdowntownktown@DowntownKenosha.
Those who participate will automatically be entered into an online drawing to win a variety of downtown gift cards worth over $100.
The deadline is May 1.
DKI executive director Alexandria Robinson said the program allows businesses to promote their merchandise and services at a time when they might not be able to afford the cost of marketing.
While social distancing and the state’s Safer at Home declaration has shuttered many businesses and dramatically cut customer traffic to businesses that are open as “essential operations,” the program allows customers to support the downtown.
In another independent campaign, “We Heart Downtown KTown, merchants are placing decorative hearts into their store windows showing that they are in this all together and are trying to get through it.
