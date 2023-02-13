Modern Apothecary, the independently-owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, has announced it will be opening at its new storefront, 5700 Sixth Ave., on Monday, Feb. 20.

It will open its doors at 9 a.m., giving the business some breathing room in a larger location.

The current location at 4924 Seventh Ave. will continue to be open to the public through Wednesday, Feb. 15, and will be available for curbside pick-ups and free home delivery within the normal delivery area Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

The pharmacy and front-of-store will be closed the following Saturday and Sunday for the move.

“We are thrilled to be moving to a larger, more centrally located downtown location,” said Modern Apothecary owner and pharmacist Erin Merritt. “We have loved our current location, but have been looking for a bigger space for several years now as we have continued to grow.”

Modern Apothecary will continue offering prescriptions and current goods and services, while expanding its patient care areas.

Modern Apothecary has been offering traditional prescription dispensing, immunizations, prescription compounding, professional supplements and consultations since 2014.

Residents with additional questions or concerns can call 262-997-9573 or email customers@modernapothecary.org.