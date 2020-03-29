Downtown Vision 'moving forward," big projects ahead

Brindisi Towers, a $79.5 million apartment/condominium high-rise, is in line to become one of the first major undertakings of the project. The mixed-use structure is slated for a 1.6-acre parcel located directly north of the Kenosha Municipal Building on 52nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

“It’s moving forward,” Antaramian said. “It’s a lot of development that is going to take many years. The Brindisi (Towers) will likely get started in the spring or summer. City Hall is next. Then I believe we will look into building the performing arts center. I think that’s going to go in sooner than later, but nothing is set in stone. In the end, all of these additions will change downtown dramatically. I think our downtown is going to really thrive.”