Easter in lockdown: Helpful online links
This week in our history is different from any Easter season in our past and hopefully our future.
As we stay home to stay healthy, here are some ways that the internet might help keep you busy and remind you of the season. Many of them will require you to pause your AdBlocker to view them.
Easter activities for children:
- https://www.thespruce.com/free-online-easter-games-1356779 - 7 free online Easter games
- https://www.primarygames.com/holidays/easter/games.php - Coloring pages, shapes puzzles, and more.
Watch people working together:
- Search on YouTube for “virtual choir” to see people in disparate locations singing together.
- To see more spontaneous, grass roots music during lockdown, search YouTube for “balcony concert.” Use “balcony concert coronavirus” to get a few more options.
Connect with friends, family, and even strangers online:
- Search on Google for “Play ??? online with friends” where ??? can be bridge, scrabble, rummy, chess, cribbage, etc. I admit I haven’t tried this yet, but if you have friends you often play with, give the on-line version a try! Or make new friends. Granted, the pie and coffee will be missing!
- As covered in previous weekly column, use FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Zoom, Whatsapp, or other video chat apps to join your friends online.
- Create team to walk or bike (at home) and join myvirtualmission.com. It’s not free, but it’s a lot of fun to see how far you can go along Hadrian’s Wall, Route 66, or the Appalachian Trail.
- Challenge your Facebook or other social media friends to post pictures of the pets, the cookies they’ve baked, their “best use of canned goods” lunch, or whatever.
Virtual travel opportunities:
- Live webcams of National Parks: Go to nps.gov and type “webcams” in the search box. There are nearly 200 live streaming webcams of national parks.
- Live webcams from all over the world at https://www.skylinewebcams.com/. This includes eerily empty squares, streets, and beaches in Venice, New York, and Zanzibar. Even though visitors are few and far between, the scenes are still beautiful.
- You can find more live webcams on You Tube. First search for the location you want (e.g. Tokyo,) then click the Filter icon just below the search box and above the results list. From the filter options, click Live in the Features column.
- Good Housekeeping has compiled a hefty list of museums, zoos, aquariums, and theme parks that you can tour virtually: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/a31784720/best-virtual-tours/
