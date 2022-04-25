Erin Anderson named Riley Construction's first female chief operating officer

For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Riley Construction, the Kenosha-based construction firm, has a female chief operating officer.

Erin Anderson began her career at Riley Construction in 2001, climbing her way up as a project engineer, project manager and senior project manager over two decades. And this January, Anderson received her most recent promotion.

“I’ve never had a road map; I’ve never worked just specifically for the next position.” Anderson said. “So I don’t specifically know what the next step is going to be.”

Although she may be the first female COO, Anderson said she was confident she wouldn’t be the last, praising the opportunities that Riley Construction offers women in a field typically dominated by men.

“My biggest hope for the other women at Riley’s is that they see that and feel that there’s equal opportunity for them on the horizon,” Anderson said.

First intern Riley hired

Anderson, who grew up in Racine, said she was interviewing around to try and get her foot-in-the-door of the industry when she was directed to Riley Construction. The company culture would be a good fit for her, she was told.

It turned out to be true.

“I was the first intern that Riley hired, so they gambled on me,” Anderson said. “What brought me back is the quality of people and the level at which I felt I could succeed there.”

Anderson said she wanted to be genuine to both herself and others throughout her career, a lesson she advised everyone to follow, especially when uncertain about things.

“I had to ask questions, I had to be vulnerable, I had to admit the stuff I didn’t know,” Anderson said. “So now when I give an answer, they know I know what I’m talking about. There’s trust there.”

Building her community

Anderson spoke warmly about Riley Construction, as well as the fulfillment she receives getting to “literally build the community I live in.”

“Riley’s is an awesome place to work with a lot great people, and doing a lot of great things.” Anderson said. “All of that is due to the great people within the walls of this company. There is a place for people to grow here.”

Besides career growth, Anderson said the company also has given her space to raise her three kids.

“I was also allowed to be the mom I wanted to be, and have a level of balance between professional and personal life,” Anderson said.

