Fact-checking is the remedy for disinformation

During election season, the ability to fact-check becomes crucial.
Add to that the current flood of news about COVID-19 (coronavirus), and there is a lot of misleading and patently false information circulating on the internet.
Several websites and strategies can help you navigate what is true, what isn’t, and what is uncertain.
If you receive email or see social media postings from people who seek to spread fear or anger, it’s time to put on your detective hat and take advantage of several valuable sources:
Snopes.com is the classic debunking site for wild rumors and other misinformation. If you have read that Pope Francis has the coronavirus; that China is turning their victims into corned beef (complete with photos) or that President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax, go to Snopes.com and type in the key terms. Not all fake news has been investigated yet, and you may have to try various keywords.
Factcheck.org focuses somewhat more on political topics, though it also covers science and more. Scroll down and look at the various major topics on the right. You can even submit a question of your own using the link at the top of the page. To search the site, use the Search link along the top.
Politifact.com sounds more political than it is. Besides debunking or confirming statements by politicians, you can search for a variety of keywords to fact-check news and social media postings.
Other tips
Consider the source. Like political figures, most media outlets and publications lean one way or another. A single statement from a candidate will be described very differently on NPR and on Fox News. Watch for purposeful confusion in source names, such as the New York Post. Sound familiar? You are probably conflating the New York Times and the Washington Post. To find out more about who is really behind a publication, look them up by name at https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/. You can also look at the “Media Bias chart” at https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-chart. Keep in mind that some people believe the bias detectors themselves to be biased!
Read the actual article or watch the actual video (all while avoiding clickbait with fantastic sounding headlines.) Remember that headlines and actual content may or may not match. Just because the YouTube title says it’s a snake eating a human doesn’t mean that’s actually what’s in the video. The purpose of headlines is to make you want to read or watch or otherwise click through the content. It is actually very risky to read only headlines and assume that the related material actually supports what is stated. Before you click a link to read it, however, make sure that it’s from a reputable source and isn’t an advertisement or sponsored link. If it’s actually “clickbait” — a link designed to get you to click on it — just don’t click, and try your best to remove the headline or title from your mind since it’s likely an exaggeration and possibly entirely false.
Carol Sabbar is director
of computer services
at Carthage College. Email her