Fact-checking is the remedy for disinformation

Other tips

Consider the source. Like political figures, most media outlets and publications lean one way or another. A single statement from a candidate will be described very differently on NPR and on Fox News. Watch for purposeful confusion in source names, such as the New York Post. Sound familiar? You are probably conflating the New York Times and the Washington Post. To find out more about who is really behind a publication, look them up by name at https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/ . You can also look at the “Media Bias chart” at https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-chart . Keep in mind that some people believe the bias detectors themselves to be biased!

Read the actual article or watch the actual video (all while avoiding clickbait with fantastic sounding headlines.) Remember that headlines and actual content may or may not match. Just because the YouTube title says it’s a snake eating a human doesn’t mean that’s actually what’s in the video. The purpose of headlines is to make you want to read or watch or otherwise click through the content. It is actually very risky to read only headlines and assume that the related material actually supports what is stated. Before you click a link to read it, however, make sure that it’s from a reputable source and isn’t an advertisement or sponsored link. If it’s actually “clickbait” — a link designed to get you to click on it — just don’t click, and try your best to remove the headline or title from your mind since it’s likely an exaggeration and possibly entirely false.