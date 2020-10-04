Farewell to readers, a tip, and a warning

After inquiring about offering a regular column for a while, I was told in 2004, “Yes, but after the election.” (That was Bush vs. Kerry.) Here we are in 2020, close to another election, as my column draws to a close. I have appreciated the many emails that I have gotten with questions or comments. As you might imagine, it gets harder, after the 10th year or so, to come up with ideas!

The Amazon scam is an email that indicates that you have recently placed an order that needs your confirmation. It’s usually something expensive like a stereo, a computer, or a game console. The email also tells you to call if you DIDN’T place the order. Most likely, if you do call, they will ask your for your Amazon account information or even your credit card information. Don’t fall for it. Of course, if you don’t have an Amazon account, then disregard since it can’t be real. Second, you can go back to your actual Amazon purchase history to make sure that not stereo or computer shows up there. Do NOT call the number in the email. Remember that, even if you need to contact Amazon about something, they don’t have an easy-to-find phone number and go to great lengths to prevent you from calling them. So any offer of a phone number is fraudulent.