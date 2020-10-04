Farewell to readers, a tip, and a warning

Dear Kenosha News readers:
This will be my last regular technology column for the Kenosha News. It has been nearly 16 years!
After inquiring about offering a regular column for a while, I was told in 2004, “Yes, but after the election.” (That was Bush vs. Kerry.) Here we are in 2020, close to another election, as my column draws to a close. I have appreciated the many emails that I have gotten with questions or comments. As you might imagine, it gets harder, after the 10th year or so, to come up with ideas!
As part of this last regular column, I want to mention one follow-up tip to my recent article on voter resources online. You can actually track your ballot at myvote.wi.gov by clicking the myvote.wi.gov link and entering your information. Mine was successfully received on September 29!
Two recent scams have also come to my attention that I want to warn about:
The Amazon scam is an email that indicates that you have recently placed an order that needs your confirmation. It’s usually something expensive like a stereo, a computer, or a game console. The email also tells you to call if you DIDN’T place the order. Most likely, if you do call, they will ask your for your Amazon account information or even your credit card information. Don’t fall for it. Of course, if you don’t have an Amazon account, then disregard since it can’t be real. Second, you can go back to your actual Amazon purchase history to make sure that not stereo or computer shows up there. Do NOT call the number in the email. Remember that, even if you need to contact Amazon about something, they don’t have an easy-to-find phone number and go to great lengths to prevent you from calling them. So any offer of a phone number is fraudulent.
The Parcel Sorting Center scam is most often a text message to your cell phone indicating that the “parcel sorting center” has found a package with your name on it. It provides you a link and indicates that Friday is the last day to claim your package. Who doesn’t love a package in the mail? But the web site will ask you for personal information that can lead to a scam or identity theft. The message is suspicious in that it doesn’t say whether it’s from USPS, UPS, Fedex, etc., and it provides very little information.
To identify either of the above — or any new scam that comes along — take a few words from it, such as “Amazon order” or “Parcel Sorting Center” or “IRS call” and add the word “scam” and search for it in Google. You will almost certainly find examples and explanations of that scam on multiple web sites. Even if you don’t, it could be a new scam, so look for the danger signs above to protect yourself from fraud.
Thank you again to each and every one of you who have been regular or occasional readers. Take care and stay safe.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
