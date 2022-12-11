 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FEDERAL CONTRACTS

The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Echo Lake Foods

ECHO LAKE FOODS, of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $85,155 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, Coleman, Florida, for French Toast for the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

Oceanco

OCENCO, of Pleasant Prairie, won a federal contract award for $68,480 from the Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kansas City, Missouri, for Safety and Rescue Equipment.

