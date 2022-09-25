The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

IDSC Holdings

IDSC HOLDINGS, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $48,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Warren, Michigan, for storage cabinets.

IDSC HOLDINGS, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $31,790 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

Echo Lake Foods

ECHO LAKE FOODS INC., of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $38,327 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, in Coleman, Florida, for pancakes for the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $44,246 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for flat pulleys.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $746,407 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for hydraulic parts kits.