 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FEDERAL CONTRACTS

FEDERAL CONTRACTS

  • 0

The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Premier Fall Protection

PREMIER FALL PROTECTION, of Union Grove, won a federal contract award for $84,459 from the U.S. Navy, Norfolk, Virginia, for horizontal lifeline inspection and certification of buildings at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth.

PREMIER FALL PROTECTION, of Union Grove, won a federal contract award for $64,552 from the U.S. Air Force,at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., for Fall Protection Systems Recertification.

Echo Lake

ECHO LAKE FOODS INC., of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $28,331 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, in Coleman, Florida, for pancakes for the Federal Correctional Complex for the 4th quarter of fiscal 2022.

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, of Columbus, Ohio, for engine piston assembly parts kits.

People are also reading…

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $48,681 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for cylinder assemblies.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $91,778 from the Defense Logistics Agency, of Columbus, Ohio, for vehicular disk clutches.

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $29,690 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for clutch assemblies

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert