The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Premier Fall Protection

PREMIER FALL PROTECTION, of Union Grove, won a federal contract award for $84,459 from the U.S. Navy, Norfolk, Virginia, for horizontal lifeline inspection and certification of buildings at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth.

PREMIER FALL PROTECTION, of Union Grove, won a federal contract award for $64,552 from the U.S. Air Force,at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., for Fall Protection Systems Recertification.

Echo Lake

ECHO LAKE FOODS INC., of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $28,331 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, in Coleman, Florida, for pancakes for the Federal Correctional Complex for the 4th quarter of fiscal 2022.

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, of Columbus, Ohio, for engine piston assembly parts kits.

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $48,681 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for cylinder assemblies.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $91,778 from the Defense Logistics Agency, of Columbus, Ohio, for vehicular disk clutches.

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $29,690 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for clutch assemblies

