The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

ISDC Holdings

IDSC HOLDINGS, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $195,457 from the U.S. Army, in Chambersburg, Pa., for Automated Tool Control Tool Boxes.

Echo Lake Foods

ECHO LAKE FOODS, of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $25,024 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, of Coleman, Fla., for Frozen Pancake for the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, pf Racine, won a federal contract award for $58,425 from the Defense Logistics Agency, of Columbus, Ohio, for Clutch Assembly.