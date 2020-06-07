Federal contracts
The following are the federal contracts have been awarded to area companies:

Snap-on

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $68.100 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $58,852 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $47,812 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $30,891 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $30,136 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $30,024 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, in Racine, won a federal contract award for $677,143 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for vehicular power transmission components.

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, in Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for cooling system pumps.

