The following are the federal contracts have been awarded to area companies:

Snap-on

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $68.100 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $58,852 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $47,812 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $30,891 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $30,136 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $30,024 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.

Twin Disc