Federal contracts awarded to Kenosha area companies this week include:
Snap-on
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC, dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $78,719 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 53—hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC, dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $32,434 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 53—hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC, dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $26,300 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 53—hardware and abrasives.
Twin Disc
TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 30—shouldered shafts.
TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $45,808 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 25—drive gear and rings
TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $29,987 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 30—shouldered shafts.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.