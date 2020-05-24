× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Federal contracts awarded to Kenosha area companies this week include:

Snap-on

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC, dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $78,719 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 53—hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC, dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $32,434 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 53—hardware and abrasives.

IDSC HOLDINGS LLC, dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $26,300 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 53—hardware and abrasives.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 30—shouldered shafts.

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $45,808 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 25—drive gear and rings

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $29,987 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 30—shouldered shafts.

