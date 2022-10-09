FEDERAL CONTRACTS

Snap-on

The U.S. Navy issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 22, 2022. IDSC HOLDINGS LLC, dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL CORP., in Kenosha, was awarded a $38,023,816 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The contract is for 4,178 specifically designed F-35 toolboxes and their contents. The specific tools and their placement has been configured by the F-35 Tool Control Program to accomplish unique F-35 maintenance tasks. Work will be performed in Kenosha. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.