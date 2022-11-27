 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FEDERAL CONTRACTS

FEDERAL CONTRACTS

  • 0

The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Permier Fall Protection

PREMIER FALL PROTECTION, of Union Grove, won a federal contract award for $144,620 from the U.S. Air Force, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for Fall Protection Inspection and Recertification.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert