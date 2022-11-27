The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:
Permier Fall Protection
PREMIER FALL PROTECTION, of Union Grove, won a federal contract award for $144,620 from the U.S. Air Force, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for Fall Protection Inspection and Recertification.
