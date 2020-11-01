The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:
CNH INDUSTRIAL
- CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won two federal contract awards for $250,000 each from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for for Pipe, Tubing, Hose, Fittings.
- CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $28,669 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Vehicular Equipment Components.
ECHO LAKE FOODS
- ECHO LAKE FOODS, of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $5,345 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, Coleman, Florida, for Subsistence (Food).
