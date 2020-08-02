The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:
CNH Industrial America
CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for flow control thermostats.
CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for actuating cylinders.
Echo Lake Foods
ECHO LAKE FOODS, of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $11,265 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, in Yazoo City, Miss., for dry goods and frozen items for the 4th quarter for the Federal Correctional Complex-Yazoo City.
Snap-on Industrial
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $142,196 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $108,835 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $83,271 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $79.886 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $73,397 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $65,301 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $54,095 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $49,184 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $44,138 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $41,809 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $39,220 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $38,697 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $38,077 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $37,102 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
IDSC HOLDINGS LLC dba SNAP-ON INDUSTRIAL, in Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $26,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for hardware and abrasives.
Twin Disc
TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for PSC Code 48—Sleeve,directional.
TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $31,872 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for clutch assemblies.
