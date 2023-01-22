 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FEDERAL CONTRACTS

The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Echo Lake Foods

ECHO LAKE FOODS, of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $23,537 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, Yazoo City, Mississippi, for Food, Oils and Fats.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Brake Discs.

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Fluid Filter Element.

