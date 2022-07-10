The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

Echo Lake Foods

ECHO LAKE FOODS INC., of Burlington, won a federal contract award for $6,000 from the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons, in Miami, Fla., for subsistence items for the Federal Detention Center.

CNH Industrial

CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for mechanical power transmission equipment.