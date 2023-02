The following federal contracts have been awarded by federal agencies for Kenosha County area companies:

IDSC Holdings

IDSC HOLDINGS, of Kenosha, won a federal contract award for $708,678 from the U.S. Navy, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, for Tool and Hardware Boxes.

Twin Disc

TWIN DISC, of Racine, won a federal contract award for $1,686,829 from the Defense Logistics Agency, of Columbus, Ohio, for Hydraulic Parts Kit.