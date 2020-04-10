Five Star shifts gears and makes PPE equipment as racing needs on hold

The PPE equipment Five Star Fabricating Inc. has started to manufacture amid the COVID-19 pandemic may not be as sexy as the race car bodies it is famous for, but it could save a life and is helping keep some of the company’s workforce employed.
The Randall company, founded in 1979, has converted a portion of its plant to manufacture medical face shields and clear protective cashier sneeze barriers for retail businesses that have remained open during the health crisis, said Garrett Schultz, vice president.
Still, the company and its employees are impacted by the Stay at Home orders issued throughout the nation that have deemed some business and industry non-essential – and put racing, including NASCAR, on hold.
Five Star holds the exclusive contract to provide a majority of body panels and windows for NASCAR. It makes everything you see when the cars whiz around the track except the wheels and the tires.
But, that is not all the company does..
"Approximately one-third of our business is dedicated to customers outside of racing,” Schultz said.
Fortunately, the customer base among this one-third share is still placing some orders.
“These customers are in the heavy equipment, automotive, transportation, and defense industries and have remained open during the pandemic,” Schultz said.
The company is proudly following the same standards to produce the PPE equipment that it has for its other products.
“Five Star’s products are designed with the highest level of safety in order to save lives,” Schultz said. “Those practices and ideals remain in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The company employs 168 people and recently built a new 123,000-square-foot building to house its expanding polycarbonate window and coating operation.
Like many companies, Schultz said the family-owned business was forced to trim its workforce as a result of market conditions during the pandemic.
“We have temporarily furloughed approximately two-thirds of our workforce,” Schultz said. “The remaining one-third have been working very hard to keep producing PPE products as well as fulfill orders for other essential customers.
“We look forward to returning to full production as soon as safely possible,” Schultz said, adding many of the employees live within a 10-mile radius of the company headquarters and are like family.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.