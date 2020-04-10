Five Star shifts gears and makes PPE equipment as racing needs on hold

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The PPE equipment Five Star Fabricating Inc. has started to manufacture amid the COVID-19 pandemic may not be as sexy as the race car bodies it is famous for, but it could save a life and is helping keep some of the company’s workforce employed.

The Randall company, founded in 1979, has converted a portion of its plant to manufacture medical face shields and clear protective cashier sneeze barriers for retail businesses that have remained open during the health crisis, said Garrett Schultz, vice president.

Still, the company and its employees are impacted by the Stay at Home orders issued throughout the nation that have deemed some business and industry non-essential – and put racing, including NASCAR, on hold.

Five Star holds the exclusive contract to provide a majority of body panels and windows for NASCAR. It makes everything you see when the cars whiz around the track except the wheels and the tires.

But, that is not all the company does..

"Approximately one-third of our business is dedicated to customers outside of racing,” Schultz said.

Fortunately, the customer base among this one-third share is still placing some orders.