Flowers by Joseph is closing after 60 years

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but after Leo’s passing, a necessary one. Thank you to all of our customers over the past 60 years for allowing us to be part of your lives through our floral creations,” she said. “Joseph and Rita began their flower shop with a folding table and an empty cigar box for a cash register. He always said how grateful he was to all who supported him. He never could have imagined that we would touch so many lives through our little shop on the corner. Leo and I were honored to carry on his legacy.”