Flowers by Joseph is closing after 60 years

Flowers by Joseph Inc., the north side Kenosha florist shop that made holidays a special customer treat for 60 years, is closing at the end of the month.
Operated by the Cucunato family, Flowers by Joseph, 4437 22nd Ave., began a liquidation sale in April on glassware, silks, ribbons, plush and gift items.
Through the years, customers said they enjoyed the special touch they used in making wedding bouquets, prom night corsages, wreaths, baskets, containers and floral arrangements.
The sign on the exterior of the building came down earlier this week.
Current owner Rose Cucunato declined to comment on the store closing. She and her brother, Leo, operated the florist shop after their parents, Joseph and Rita, died.
She announced the pending closure online.
“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but after Leo’s passing, a necessary one. Thank you to all of our customers over the past 60 years for allowing us to be part of your lives through our floral creations,” she said. “Joseph and Rita began their flower shop with a folding table and an empty cigar box for a cash register. He always said how grateful he was to all who supported him. He never could have imagined that we would touch so many lives through our little shop on the corner. Leo and I were honored to carry on his legacy.”
She added thanks to customers for their years of support.
