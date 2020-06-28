Frank P. Crivello of Phoenix Investors Discusses Crime Reduction Through Urban & Rural Blight Removal

In 2015, Phoenix Investors partnered with the City of Milwaukee to demolish the abandoned and sprawling Interstate Forging Industries on Milwaukee’s near north side. It became immediately clear that the old plant had become an oasis for criminal activity given caches of stolen goods and vehicles, used needles, and spent bullets. The blighted complex became a haven for criminal activity that could easily be conducted out of public view. Once a source of jobs for the community, the plant shutdown had instead accelerated the neighborhood’s economic downturn.

The team at Phoenix Investors spent several years working to demolish, remediate, and revitalize the site. In conjunction with the Milwaukee Police Department, Phoenix analyzed four years of crime data from the blocks directly surrounding this facility. By 2017, one year after demolishing the building, overall crime within the surrounding neighborhoods decreased 19 percent. Between 2015 and 2019, total property crimes were reduced by 36 percent, while more serious crimes decreased 32 percent.

“Most often when we complete a major industrial renovation, businesses and homes near our projects began to see investment and improvement,” said Frank P. Crivello, Chairman & Founder, Phoenix Investors. “Our renovations are a catalyst for investment and economic activity.”

Beyond crime statistics, blighted industrial buildings are often a bleak reminder of better times for a neighborhood. Finding and rejuvenating these decaying buildings lowers crime, provides much needed jobs, improves surrounding property values, and ultimately elevates quality of life for the neighborhood.

