Future SE Wisconsin economic growth eyed in regional plan

Expanded transit connections, more economic opportunities and an affordable and reliable energy infrastructure are important concerns of business, economic development and community leaders in southeastern Wisconsin.

That’s according to some 40 attendees of a virtual presentation hosted by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, in partnership with Milwaukee 7. They were reponding to a 2021-25 draft plan presented by the Committee for Economic Development.

Officials said the future of economic development here in southeastern Wisconsin should be a regional approach. The plan represents a collaborative effort to develop a strategic plan that will diversify and strengthen the region’s economy.

The SEWRPC, Milwaukee 7, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, and other regional economic development agencies are working to develop the plan to accommodate the overall growth in the region. The SEWPRC‘s website features the slogan One Region Focusing on our Future.

According to SEWRPC executive director Kevin Muhs, they suggest that now is the time to utilize the region’s competitive advantages to differentiate itself from other regions.