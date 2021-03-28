 Skip to main content
Future SE Wisconsin economic growth eyed in regional plan
Future SE Wisconsin economic growth eyed in regional plan

Expanded transit connections, more economic opportunities and an affordable and reliable energy infrastructure are important concerns of business, economic development and community leaders in southeastern Wisconsin.

That’s according to some 40 attendees of a virtual presentation hosted by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, in partnership with Milwaukee 7. They were reponding to a 2021-25 draft plan presented by the Committee for Economic Development.

Officials said the future of economic development here in southeastern Wisconsin should be a regional approach. The plan represents a collaborative effort to develop a strategic plan that will diversify and strengthen the region’s economy.

The SEWRPC, Milwaukee 7, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, and other regional economic development agencies are working to develop the plan to accommodate the overall growth in the region. The SEWPRC‘s website features the slogan One Region Focusing on our Future.

According to SEWRPC executive director Kevin Muhs, they suggest that now is the time to utilize the region’s competitive advantages to differentiate itself from other regions.

The regional development plan includes Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Walworth, Waukesha and Washington counties where economic development efforts have attracted new companies, corporate expansions and created more jobs.

Additional areas of concern discussed at the virtual meeting include attracting and retaining workers and appealing to an increasing remote and mobile professional workforce. The virtual presentation on the draft plan was March 16.

Muhs said the organization is accepting additional comments through the end of March.

Community members and others can respond — ask questions make comments on the SWERPC’s Community Econmic Development report by going to http://www.sewrpc.org/ceds by March 31.

The full CED report will be available at sewprc.org/CEDS.

Kevin Muhs

Kevin Muhs, executive director of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
