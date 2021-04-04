Greenwood Plaza, south side shopping center in the market for sale

Greenwood Plaza, the south side shopping center located in a rapidly growing commercial district at the corner of 80th Street and 39th Avenue, is on the market for $6.4 million.
The property at 3703-3805 80th St. is anchored by a Walgreens pharmacy and includes a Subway sandwich shop, Great Clips, CD Warehouse, Herslof Opticians, Happy Nails and China Star, a restaurant.
For years, the shopping center also had been home to Prairie Side True Value which became Prairie Side Ace three years ago. It recently relocated nearby to a larger building at 3505 80th St. that franchise owner Gary Dickes had built for the store.
Frontline Real Estate Partners, a Highland Park commercial real estate brokerage, has listed the property as an investment opportunity. At 35,510 square feet, Greenwood Plaza has a projected capitalization rate of 7.77% return on investment dollars.
It is located along a busy 80th Street that now is home to Ace, Atlas Gym, a Chase Bank branch and a North Shore Bank branch that is under construction. Other commercial neighbors include CubeSmart Self Storage.
Frontline officials were unavailable for comment.
The one-story Greenwood Plaza has a 283-space parking lot and has space to add a one-third acre lot.
Second shopping center also on market
Further down the street, at the corner of 80th Street and 22nd Avenue, Frontline also has another shopping center, Sunnyside Park, 8022-8046 22nd Ave. listed for sale or lease. That propety’s sale price, according to a listing document, is $5.15 million. It is 56% occupied and has been on the market since 2019.
Sunnyside Park has a projected capitalization rate of 8.45% return on investment dollars.
It was the former site of a Piggly Wiggly supermarket, and currently has a TCF Bank branch, a CVS pharmacy, EZ Pack ‘n Ship, as well as New China, a takeout restaurant, and a Family Dollar store.