Greenwood Plaza, south side shopping center in the market for sale

Greenwood Plaza, the south side shopping center located in a rapidly growing commercial district at the corner of 80th Street and 39th Avenue, is on the market for $6.4 million.

The property at 3703-3805 80th St. is anchored by a Walgreens pharmacy and includes a Subway sandwich shop, Great Clips, CD Warehouse, Herslof Opticians, Happy Nails and China Star, a restaurant.

For years, the shopping center also had been home to Prairie Side True Value which became Prairie Side Ace three years ago. It recently relocated nearby to a larger building at 3505 80th St. that franchise owner Gary Dickes had built for the store.

Frontline Real Estate Partners, a Highland Park commercial real estate brokerage, has listed the property as an investment opportunity. At 35,510 square feet, Greenwood Plaza has a projected capitalization rate of 7.77% return on investment dollars.

It is located along a busy 80th Street that now is home to Ace, Atlas Gym, a Chase Bank branch and a North Shore Bank branch that is under construction. Other commercial neighbors include CubeSmart Self Storage.

Frontline officials were unavailable for comment.

The one-story Greenwood Plaza has a 283-space parking lot and has space to add a one-third acre lot.