Ground broken for new pizzeria in Somers

Ground was broken in February for a new pizzeria near Green Bay Road and Wasington Road.

Oakfire Pizzeria Napoletana will be located at 3552 Market Lane in Somers, in front of Walmart.

The project is expected to be completed and open for business by the summer.

Keller Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor for the 10,500-square-foot building, owned by David Scotney. The new building will serve as a restaurant and bar and will be Oakfire’s second location. The new location will include both indoor and outdoor seating.

The conceptual design for the building was done by OpeningDesign of Madison.

The new ground-up restaurant and bar will be Oakfire’s first expansion from its existing facility, located in Lake Geneva, also built by Keller Inc., in 2017.

The Lake Geneva location was a recipient of a Silver Projects of Distinction “Excellence in Construction” Award from Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin in 2017.

Keller Inc. is a design/build general contractor headquartered in Kaukauna with additional offices in Madison, Milwaukee, Tomah and Wausau.

