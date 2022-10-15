Harbor Freight Tools to officially open in Kenosha on Oct. 29

A new Harbor Freight Tools has come to Kenosha, with its doors officially opening Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 a.m. at the former Gordman’s building, 7450 Green Bay Road.

The new store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.

The new store is the 23rd Harbor Freight Tools in Wisconsin and is expected to utilize between 25 and 30 new staff in the surrounding community.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Kenosha and all of Kenosha County,” said Store Manager Ryan Johnson. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Construction on the new location began this summer, with workers removing old signage and redesigning the storefront.

First started in 1977 as a mail-order company in Southern California, Harbor Freight is still owned and led by founder Eric Smidt. The company opened its first brick-and-mortar store location in 1980, and today boasts over 1,300 stores across the country, including in Racine, and employs 25,000 associates, with two new stores opening every week.