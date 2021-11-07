Haribo facility contractor focuses on safety with new partnership

The U.S. Department of Labor and Gilbane Building Co., the general contractor for the new Pleasant Prairie Haribo manufacturing facility, have partnered with state safety advocates and labor unions to ensure worker safety and health during construction.
The nearly 500,000-square-foot project will be the first North-American plant for the German confectionery company, which first created its gummy candy in 1922.
The partnership includes the Wisconsin On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program and the Wisconsin Building Trades Council.
Ernie Stracener, consultation program manager for WisCon, said these types of partnerships are “fairly routine,” but offer benefits to each party involved.
“It’s a proactive arrangement,” Stracener said. “We want to do everything possible to ensure the people working on (the Pleasant Prairie) site can get home safely.”
Nathan Thiel, village administrator of Pleasant Prairie, said he had visited the development site and was impressed by the facility’s size and the workers’ commitment to safety.
“We have always said Haribo is a great community partner and welcome addition to Pleasant Prairie, the steps taken to ensure safety throughout construction reaffirm that sentiment,” Thiel said. “The village thanks Haribo for its continued investment in our community.”
OSHA Milwaukee Area Director Christine Zortman said the partnership would make sure work practices were up to standards, protecting workers during the construction of the advanced manufacturing facility.
“Construction safety requires prior planning, using the right equipment and training employees on common hazards and safety precautions,” Zortman said.
Gilbane Building Co. will be following OSHA’s recommended practices for safety and health programs in construction. Contractors on-site will perform daily and monthly audits, and employees must receive site-specific construction safety orientation before beginning any task covering job-site safety, health issues and safety procedures.
The partnership will address common construction hazards, such as excavation, trenching and falls and the development of effective safety and health management systems. It will also focus on educating employees and employers about workers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
Employers will participate in the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, Trench Safety Stand-Down Week, Ladder Safety Month, Safe Sound Week and the National Safety Council’s National Safety Month.
Partnership members will also develop hearing protection programs, environmental personal monitoring programs and ensure the use of necessary personal protective equipment.
The agreement is scheduled to terminate on Sept. 30, 2022, or at completion of the Haribo facility.