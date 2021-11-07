Haribo facility contractor focuses on safety with new partnership

The U.S. Department of Labor and Gilbane Building Co., the general contractor for the new Pleasant Prairie Haribo manufacturing facility, have partnered with state safety advocates and labor unions to ensure worker safety and health during construction.

The nearly 500,000-square-foot project will be the first North-American plant for the German confectionery company, which first created its gummy candy in 1922.

The partnership includes the Wisconsin On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program and the Wisconsin Building Trades Council.

Ernie Stracener, consultation program manager for WisCon, said these types of partnerships are “fairly routine,” but offer benefits to each party involved.

“It’s a proactive arrangement,” Stracener said. “We want to do everything possible to ensure the people working on (the Pleasant Prairie) site can get home safely.”

Nathan Thiel, village administrator of Pleasant Prairie, said he had visited the development site and was impressed by the facility’s size and the workers’ commitment to safety.