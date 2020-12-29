Haribo holds private groundbreaking

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Dirt is moving and work continues at the future village home of Haribo's first North American manufacturing site.
The worldwide producer of gummy candies, which will take up residence on 136.8 acres in the Highlands Corporate Park, earlier this month held a private groundbreaking ceremony to officially mark the beginning of the project.
Company officials decided to hold the groundbreaking privately because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, according to a story posted on Yahoo.com.
Excitement toward its eventual completion continues to build, Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.
"They were starting to put up fencing in November," he said. "The private groundbreaking clearly was because of COVID-19, and they wanted to be respectful of individuals, but at the same time, they wanted to make sure that everybody was well aware that they've begun work. It's exciting."
Once completed, the facility's main office and production site will be located at 12488 Goldbear Drive, along with a warehouse at 948 122nd Ave.
First phase
Included in the first phase, which is set for completion in 2022, is a 487,400-square-foot production building with a three-story accessory storage/mechanical area, plus a two-story administrative and assembly area.
Also planned in the first phase is construction of an 87,866-square-foot warehouse building that will be connected by a 475-foot-long passageway that will allow raw material and products to move between the production and warehouse buildings on a series of conveyors.
"This project has been three years-plus in the making, and we're excited to see dirt moving," Thiel said.
At the completion of the first phase, Haribo is expected to have 450 full-time employees in the production facility, 44 full-time employees in the warehouse and 20 part-time employees.
The company hopes to be in production by 2023, Thiel said.
In October, the Village Board approved a request by Haribo to extend the deadline on its master conceptual plan, final site plan and operational building plan — but officials at that time said the move was more procedural because the company's initial deadline extension had been set to expire Nov. 7.
Thiel confirmed that Tuesday. He added there's still work ahead for both sides, but there's no reason to believe the process won't continue as planned.
"There's still more steps through the process," Thiel said. "We're in the process of reviewing designs now and things of that nature. But they've been great community partners, and we look forward to a long relationship with Haribo in the community."
Financial commitments
Twice in December, the company made financial commitments to both the village and the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.
Haribo announced a corporate citizen sponsorship of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex with its annual debt service payment, followed by a $100,000 grant to help the Boys & Girls Club fund a program to accommodate children whose families can't keep kids at home for school.
Wes Saber, Haribo chief financial officer, told Yahoo.com the company is pleased to partner with the village moving forward.
"We are thrilled to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community and bring economic growth to the Midwest," he said. "In addition to our over $300 million investment, we're creating 385 direct Haribo jobs in Phase One and up to 4,200 indirect jobs upon completion of our full build.
"Most importantly, we're committed to being part of the fabric of the community."
Globally, Haribo employs nearly 7,000 associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries, according to its website.
