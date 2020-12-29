Haribo holds private groundbreaking

Also planned in the first phase is construction of an 87,866-square-foot warehouse building that will be connected by a 475-foot-long passageway that will allow raw material and products to move between the production and warehouse buildings on a series of conveyors.

"This project has been three years-plus in the making, and we're excited to see dirt moving," Thiel said.

At the completion of the first phase, Haribo is expected to have 450 full-time employees in the production facility, 44 full-time employees in the warehouse and 20 part-time employees.

The company hopes to be in production by 2023, Thiel said.

In October, the Village Board approved a request by Haribo to extend the deadline on its master conceptual plan, final site plan and operational building plan — but officials at that time said the move was more procedural because the company's initial deadline extension had been set to expire Nov. 7.

Thiel confirmed that Tuesday. He added there's still work ahead for both sides, but there's no reason to believe the process won't continue as planned.